Baker Presbyterian Church by eudora
Photo 553

Baker Presbyterian Church

Built in 1905 in Baker, Louisiana, the building has been well maintained with few modifications. It is on the National Register and is still an active church.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Diane

@eudora
Allison Williams ace
Love its unique architecture. That is the most unique spire I have ever seen.
June 11th, 2024  
