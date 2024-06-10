Sign up
Photo 553
Baker Presbyterian Church
Built in 1905 in Baker, Louisiana, the building has been well maintained with few modifications. It is on the National Register and is still an active church.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Diane
Allison Williams
ace
Love its unique architecture. That is the most unique spire I have ever seen.
June 11th, 2024
