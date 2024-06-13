Previous
Next
New Hope Methodist Church by eudora
Photo 556

New Hope Methodist Church

Spillman, Louisiana

According to the sign, the church was established by circuit riders in 1812, though the building doesn't look that old. Online it says average attendance is 17. Those 17 people do a good job of maintaining the building and adjoining cemetery.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise