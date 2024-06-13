Sign up
Photo 556
New Hope Methodist Church
Spillman, Louisiana
According to the sign, the church was established by circuit riders in 1812, though the building doesn't look that old. Online it says average attendance is 17. Those 17 people do a good job of maintaining the building and adjoining cemetery.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
