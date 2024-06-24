Previous
Temple Sinai Renovations by eudora
Temple Sinai Renovations

Temple Sinai in St. Francisville, no longer an active congregation, is being restored by the community as venue for weddings, lectures and special events.
24th June 2024

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy
Oh how pretty and so wonderful that it is being repurposed!
June 25th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
I'm curious about the title- is it a Jewish Congregation or a Christian one of Pentecostal persuasion (I know sometimes they will name their churches "Temple...")? And the stairs on the side look like they're supposed to go to a balcony. Good shot!
June 25th, 2024  
Diane
It was built as a Jewish synagogue, but was only used as one for about 20 years. When the Jewish community dwindled, they sold the building to a Presbyterian church who later sold it to the local government. It's being restored by a foundation and seems to be used occasionally for shabbat services. I've only been in it once, but I believe the stairs go to a balcony. It's a beautiful, simple space.
June 25th, 2024  
Diane
Thanks, Katy. I love when old buildings can be saved!
June 25th, 2024  
Allison Williams
Great project.
June 25th, 2024  
