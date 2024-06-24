Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 563
Temple Sinai Renovations
Temple Sinai in St. Francisville, no longer an active congregation, is being restored by the community as venue for weddings, lectures and special events.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3926
photos
40
followers
50
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Latest from all albums
3247
559
560
3248
561
3249
562
563
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
24th June 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stfrancisville
,
templesinai
katy
ace
Oh how pretty and so wonderful that it is being repurposed!
June 25th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm curious about the title- is it a Jewish Congregation or a Christian one of Pentecostal persuasion (I know sometimes they will name their churches "Temple...")? And the stairs on the side look like they're supposed to go to a balcony. Good shot!
June 25th, 2024
Diane
ace
@olivetreeann
It was built as a Jewish synagogue, but was only used as one for about 20 years. When the Jewish community dwindled, they sold the building to a Presbyterian church who later sold it to the local government. It's being restored by a foundation and seems to be used occasionally for shabbat services. I've only been in it once, but I believe the stairs go to a balcony. It's a beautiful, simple space.
June 25th, 2024
Diane
ace
@grammyn
Thanks, Katy. I love when old buildings can be saved!
June 25th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great project.
June 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close