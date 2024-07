Lutcher United Methodist Church (1901)

This was the saddest church I photographed this month--and the most difficult, with all those power lines and a house within a few feet. It didn't help that the heat index was over 100 F. I'll go back sometime when it's cooler!



The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and a plaque says it was the first Protestant church in this predominantly Catholic area. No idea how long it's been vacant.