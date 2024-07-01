Sign up
Photo 574
Historic Houses of Worship, Louisiana
In early June I was reading a book about historic rural churches in the state of Georgia. I decided to look for some closer to home.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
june2024
,
historichousesofworship
Dorothy
ace
Very, very nice. So many interesting buildings, hope they aren’t lost.
July 2nd, 2024
