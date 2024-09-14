Previous
The kitchen garden by eudora
The kitchen garden

Magnolia Mound Plantation

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge. My camera has a water color picture effect, so this really is SOOC. I love this challenge, but I also prefer to take outdoor photos and it's been too hot, so I am playing catch up.
14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

Rick Schies ace
Very nicely done Diane
October 6th, 2024  
