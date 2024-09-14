Sign up
Photo 589
The kitchen garden
Magnolia Mound Plantation
Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge. My camera has a water color picture effect, so this really is SOOC. I love this challenge, but I also prefer to take outdoor photos and it's been too hot, so I am playing catch up.
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
6th October 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnoliamound
,
nf-sooc-2024
Rick Schies
ace
Very nicely done Diane
October 6th, 2024
