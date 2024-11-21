Previous
Ascension Catholic Church by eudora
Ascension Catholic Church

Donaldsonville, Louisiana

Last June I photographed rural places of worship. I enjoyed looking up their history and then finding them. Leading up to Christmas, I plan to find some more old churches.
Diane

365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
