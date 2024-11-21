Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 601
Ascension Catholic Church
Donaldsonville, Louisiana
Last June I photographed rural places of worship. I enjoyed looking up their history and then finding them. Leading up to Christmas, I plan to find some more old churches.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4087
photos
44
followers
55
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Latest from all albums
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
601
3371
602
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
22nd November 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ascensioncatholic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close