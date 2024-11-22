Previous
Ascension Catholic Church
Photo 602

Ascension Catholic Church

Donaldsonville, Louisiana

As I was walking around the church taking photos, the sexton came out and invited me inside. There two women were setting up Giving Trees with the names of children to "adopt" for Christmas and while they worked, Ray shared some of the history of the church. This side altar was hand carved by two brothers, immigrants from Italy who were skilled carpenters. They happened to be the great uncles of the priest of our church in Baton Rouge, Father Cleo Milano, and Ray happened to have taught Father Cleo in fifth grade. Small towns are like that.
