St Charles Borromeo church by eudora
St Charles Borromeo church

Thibodaux, Louisiana

This 1917 building was the original church. A new sanctuary has replaced this one, but the building is still used for Christian education.
Suzanne ace
I like the lines of the building and b&w suits the image.
November 29th, 2024  
