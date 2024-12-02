Previous
Next
St. Philomena Catholic Church cemetery by eudora
Photo 608

St. Philomena Catholic Church cemetery

Labadieville, Louisiana
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Like how the steeple seems to be peaking over and watching.
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact