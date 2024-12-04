Previous
Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming by eudora
Photo 610

Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming

St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana

The New Orleans area had the warmest November on record. The roses are still blooming in December.

4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Allison Williams ace
We finally had frost last week in Richmond, and my roses were blooming up til then. I wonder what winter will be like.
December 16th, 2024  
