Photo 610
Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming
St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana
The New Orleans area had the warmest November on record. The roses are still blooming in December.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Tags
stphilomena
Allison Williams
ace
We finally had frost last week in Richmond, and my roses were blooming up til then. I wonder what winter will be like.
December 16th, 2024
