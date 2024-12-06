Previous
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church by eudora
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church

Paincourtville, Louisiana
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Barb ace
Beautiful architecture!
December 18th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Like the repetition and PoV
December 18th, 2024  
