Previous
Photo 612
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Paincourtville, Louisiana
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4118
photos
44
followers
55
following
167% complete
View this month »
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
Latest from all albums
612
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
6th December 2024 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful architecture!
December 18th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the repetition and PoV
December 18th, 2024
