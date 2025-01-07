Sign up
Photo 613
Mississippi River Levee Dock
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Tags
levee
,
mississippiriver
,
52wc-2025-w1
Suzanne
ace
Now that is a terrific shot: composition, pov, and colour!
January 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What's not to like about this?! Ditto to what Suzanne said.
January 7th, 2025
