Photo 614
Not fun!
I'm a Louisiana bird. We're not used to snow. I have to fight the finches and bluebirds for food and the bird bath keeps freezing.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
snow
,
tufted
,
titmouse
