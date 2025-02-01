Previous
Garlic press by eudora
Photo 614

Garlic press

We use a lot of garlic and this is my second or third garlic press. And then Brandon discovered minced garlic in a jar and this got pushed to the back of the drawer.
Diane

You can never go wrong with lots of garlic
