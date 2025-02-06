Previous
Next
Steps to state capitol by eudora
Photo 618

Steps to state capitol

The steps leading up to the Louisiana state capitol building are engraved with the names of the U.S. states in the order they were admitted to the union.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact