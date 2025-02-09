Sign up
Previous
Photo 622
Old State Capitol
When Louisiana built a new capitol, this one eventually became a museum. When it was built, Mark Twain called it the ugliest building on the Mississippi River.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4173
photos
45
followers
56
following
170% complete
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
3
3
Challenges and Extras
ILCE-6100
9th February 2025 5:03pm
oldstatecapitol
for2025
