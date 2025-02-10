Sign up
Previous
Photo 623
The Old Governor's Mansion
Had to go to Plan B for this one. Plan A for the week of FOR is to take vintage photos with vintage lenses. I used a manual Minolta 50mm macro lens, which is tough for me to focus. It was a little blurry, but used Silver Efex to enhance it more,
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
oldgovernorsmansion
,
for2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice vintage feel and good symmetry
February 12th, 2025
katy
ace
I really like the overall effect of this one DianeFAV
February 12th, 2025
