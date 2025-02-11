Sign up
Photo 624
Looking up
Ascension Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, Louisiana
The church was completed in the 1890's.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
ascensioncatholic
marie-elizabeth
This is amazing!
February 15th, 2025
