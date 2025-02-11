Previous
Next
Looking up by eudora
Photo 624

Looking up

Ascension Catholic Church, Donaldsonville, Louisiana

The church was completed in the 1890's.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marie-elizabeth
This is amazing!
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact