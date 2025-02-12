Sign up
Photo 625
Lake Valley, New Mexico
I was rewatching a favorite movie, The Milagro Beanfield War, admiring the location and photography, when I remembered visiting this ghost town in southern New Mexico near Hatch.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
0
0
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd May 2018 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
