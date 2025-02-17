Previous
A metaphor by eudora
A metaphor

The parking lot of the Louisiana state capitol. Staring at this is like trying to figure how what the state legislature is up to.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Diane

365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
LOL loved your comment about the state legislature, but honestly- the United Methodist Denomination is far more convoluted than this! I've been working there for four years and I still don't know how this church's government is set up! Good shot!
February 23rd, 2025  
