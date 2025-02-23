Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
Baton Rouge National Cemetery
I've posted so many photos of this place that I'm embarrassed to add another. I was looking for repetition, though. Come next Memorial Day, I'll probably take another one.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
0
Tags
brac
,
for2025
katy
ace
excellent lchoice for the prompt and nice contrasts, light, and shadows, Diane
February 26th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
It’s good to keep these souls alive in your mind and heart.
February 26th, 2025
