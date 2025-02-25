Previous
Molcajete by eudora
Photo 634

Molcajete

During a trip to Tucson years ago, my husband and I were fascinated by the way our server made salsa in a molcajete. That year, Marshall gave me one for Christmas. We also make guacamole in it, but mostly I just like the way it looks in my kitchen.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Barb ace
Nicely photographed!
February 28th, 2025  
