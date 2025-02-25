Sign up
Photo 634
Molcajete
During a trip to Tucson years ago, my husband and I were fascinated by the way our server made salsa in a molcajete. That year, Marshall gave me one for Christmas. We also make guacamole in it, but mostly I just like the way it looks in my kitchen.
Tags
molcajete
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Nicely photographed!
February 28th, 2025
