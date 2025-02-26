From Cherokee, North Carolina

Why is everything in my kitchen so old?? (Don't answer that!) We used this basket for years for fruit.



My husband and I bought it in Cherokee, NC about 50 years ago. Looking at pictures online of Cherokee baskets, I'm not sure this is an authentic one. It may be just another touristy souvenir. But it's something we liked that reminded us of an awesome trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway. Back then (before kids) we'd just hop in our car and drive till we felt like stopping. No Expedia hotel reservations, no Yelp restaurant recommendations, no credit card points. Maybe a guidebook.