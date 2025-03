The Beavertail and the patch of blue

For days, they had been forecasting severe storms on Saturday across the South. Reports tonight say 28 people were killed and much property damaged in other states. My son was taking his boat to a boatyard near New Orleans and I met him there. We left early to avoid the storms, then I raced home. We had rain here, but so far no reports of tornados.



No matter how dark the day, my father would scan the clouds for a patch of blue sky, a metaphor for his optimism.