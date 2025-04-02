Previous
Emmanuel Baptist Church by eudora
Photo 649

Emmanuel Baptist Church

The church preceded a funeral home, but the ghost of its sign remains. Now the funeral home has closed and the church sits empty. It's available as a movie location, but I don't know of any movies filmed there.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There really is such a feeling of sadness when you see such a beautiful church closed.
April 3rd, 2025  
