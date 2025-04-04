Previous
Next
Goudchaux by eudora
Photo 651

Goudchaux

Goudchaux's was a great downtown Baton Rouge department store. The store is long gone, but this ghost sign a block away remains. That's what I like about ghost signs.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great photo, Diane! Of course, I especially am liking signs at the moment, since they are my "one subject/30 days" choice this month. But, this one is especially a great find. It has character! :-)
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact