Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 651
Goudchaux
Goudchaux's was a great downtown Baton Rouge department store. The store is long gone, but this ghost sign a block away remains. That's what I like about ghost signs.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4241
photos
51
followers
56
following
178% complete
View this month »
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Latest from all albums
3462
649
650
651
652
3463
3464
653
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
4th April 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Barb
ace
Great photo, Diane! Of course, I especially am liking signs at the moment, since they are my "one subject/30 days" choice this month. But, this one is especially a great find. It has character! :-)
April 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close