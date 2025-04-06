Previous
Hate will not make us great by eudora
Hate will not make us great

One more sign from the Hands Off Rally Saturday at the Louisiana state capitol.

BTW the date and time on my camera were wrong. There was a chance of rain, so I took an older camera that has gotten off by a day.
