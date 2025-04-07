Previous
DeConge's Upholstery by eudora
Photo 654

DeConge's Upholstery

I think the sign may outlive the building.

My Single Subject April is old signs. I have posted a photo of this sign before. Ghost signs are proving harder to find in Baton Rouge than I expected.

7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact