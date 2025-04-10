Previous
Mural and Ghost Sign by eudora
Photo 657

Mural and Ghost Sign

The mural is entitled "Planting Seeds for Economic Equality." Frost Barber has relocated but its ghost sign remains.

30 days of signs
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Photo Details

