The Monmouth Tragedy

Today a plaque was dedicated to memorialize the sinking of the steamboat Monmouth in 1837. One of the speakers was J. D. Colbert, of the Muscogee/Creek lineage, who spoke of the Road of Misery (or Trail of Tears) his ancestors traveled from Alabama to Oklahoma. In the background image, he is the man in the white shirt standing at the top of the levee looking at the site of the disaster.



