The Creole Creamery

The Creole Creamery ice cream shop is so popular there is often a line out the door. Before The Creole Creamery, the building housed McKenzie's. I had to look that up, but this was the original McKenzie's bakery from the 1940's. Eventually there were 50 locations and they branched out to fried chicken. The bakeries have closed, but one fried chicken place remains. I may have to check that out sometime.



