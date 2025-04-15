Previous
Dixie Mill Supply by eudora
Photo 662

Dixie Mill Supply

Behind the Dixie Mill Supply sign is an older one, Uneeda Biscuit, 5¢.

The modern sign advertises a nearby renovation. This building seems to be waiting for attention.

Diane

Chris Cook ace
I love those old ghost signs. These will soon be disappearing when the Woodward apartments finishes their renovations of the building. Well spotted and preserved for posterity.
April 15th, 2025  
