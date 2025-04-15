Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Dixie Mill Supply
Behind the Dixie Mill Supply sign is an older one, Uneeda Biscuit, 5¢.
The modern sign advertises a nearby renovation. This building seems to be waiting for attention.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
nola
,
30-shots2025
Chris Cook
ace
I love those old ghost signs. These will soon be disappearing when the Woodward apartments finishes their renovations of the building. Well spotted and preserved for posterity.
April 15th, 2025
