A true ghost sign by eudora
Photo 663

A true ghost sign

I took a photo of the street art, not noticing the ghostly "WAREHOUSE" sign above it until I brightened the image in post processing.

30 days of signs
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

@eudora
