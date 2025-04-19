Previous
Oklahoma City Memorial by eudora
Oklahoma City Memorial

An inscription painted on the wall of the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum by one of the search teams. It has been repainted since this photo was taken in 2011. More information here: https://www.newson6.com/story/5ea3cb91d9eee92e4d7d5222/words-spray-painted-on-building-after-okc-bombing-still-as-powerful-25-years-later

Last night I watched "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" on Amazon. I was moved to tears.

19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
@eudora
