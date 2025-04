An inscription painted on the wall of the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum by one of the search teams. It has been repainted since this photo was taken in 2011. More information here: https://www.newson6.com/story/5ea3cb91d9eee92e4d7d5222/words-spray-painted-on-building-after-okc-bombing-still-as-powerful-25-years-later Last night I watched "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" on Amazon. I was moved to tears.30 days of signs