Photo 665
Oklahoma City Memorial
An inscription painted on the wall of the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum by one of the search teams. It has been repainted since this photo was taken in 2011. More information here:
https://www.newson6.com/story/5ea3cb91d9eee92e4d7d5222/words-spray-painted-on-building-after-okc-bombing-still-as-powerful-25-years-later
Last night I watched "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" on Amazon. I was moved to tears.
30 days of signs
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4255
photos
51
followers
56
following
182% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-7
Taken
3rd September 2011 10:04am
Tags
30-shots2025
,
okcity
