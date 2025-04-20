Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 667
Providence Methodist Church, Lumpkin, Georgia
To those who celebrate it, Happy Easter!
Phew! I wanted a picture of a church with an old sign for both Easter and my 30 days of signs project. I had to go deep into my archives to find one, but this is a wonderful historic church that I visited in 2016.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4257
photos
51
followers
56
following
182% complete
View this month »
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Latest from all albums
661
662
663
664
665
666
3466
667
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th November 2016 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close