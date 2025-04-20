Previous
Providence Methodist Church, Lumpkin, Georgia by eudora
Photo 667

Providence Methodist Church, Lumpkin, Georgia

To those who celebrate it, Happy Easter!

Phew! I wanted a picture of a church with an old sign for both Easter and my 30 days of signs project. I had to go deep into my archives to find one, but this is a wonderful historic church that I visited in 2016.

