Fats Domino Played Here

I hope it was in better shape then!



The TFBA Hall (True Friends Benevolent Association) in Donaldsonville, Louisiana was built in the 1880's. Benevolent societies were mutual aid organizations in the Black community that helped people with health and funeral expenses. This hall had a stage where up-and-coming musicians from New Orleans often performed. Like many historic structures, there are plans for renovation, returning it to its original purpose as a community center.



30 days of signs