Photo 673
Lucky Dogs
I have never eaten a Lucky Dog, but I HAVE read A Confederacy of Dunces (and seen the play) whose main character Ignatius Reilly sells Lucky Dogs.
I ran out of April without finishing my goal of 30 old signs. In looking through my archives I found this one, which is a sign of sorts but not very old.
30 signs in 30 days
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-7
Taken
7th October 2011 2:10pm
Tags
nola
,
luckydogs
,
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
May 2nd, 2025
