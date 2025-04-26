Previous
Lucky Dogs by eudora
Photo 673

Lucky Dogs

I have never eaten a Lucky Dog, but I HAVE read A Confederacy of Dunces (and seen the play) whose main character Ignatius Reilly sells Lucky Dogs.

I ran out of April without finishing my goal of 30 old signs. In looking through my archives I found this one, which is a sign of sorts but not very old.

30 signs in 30 days
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

