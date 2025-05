Jehovah-Jireh

I was familiar with Jehovah-Jireh Academy through my kids' sports, but not with this church. I always wondered what Jehovah Jireh meant, so I looked it up. It is found in Genesis 22:14 and means "the Lord will provide." Although their sign looks shabby, the church is still active. The school has grown and its students get good test scores (not that common in Louisiana, unfortunately) and go on to college.



