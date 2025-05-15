Previous
Air potato by eudora
Photo 682

Air potato

Longue Vue Gardens, New Orleans

I loved the shape of the leaves, but had no idea what they were. Pl@ntNet says the technical name is Dioscorea bulbifera.

Can I say this is a half and half?
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Diane

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
May 22nd, 2025  
