Bleeding Heart Vine by eudora
Bleeding Heart Vine

Nifty Fifty SOOC challenge.

Love this challenge--I got out one of my favorite lenses, a Pentax 35mm macro, which I had not used lately. It's hard not to edit, though!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
FAV! I love bleeding hearts, and this is a beautiful photo of them
September 2nd, 2025  
Diane ace
@grammyn Thanks! This is in a pollinator garden, but the app says they are easy to grow. I might try some next year.
September 2nd, 2025  
