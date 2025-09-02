Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Gone but not forgotten
Sadly, I can hardly read the inscription and am unsure of the last name or the date.
Sweet Olive Cemetery
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Danette Thompson
ace
There is also a memorial challenge. Old cemeteries have much to offer, in my opinion.
September 2nd, 2025
