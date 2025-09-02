Previous
Gone but not forgotten by eudora
Photo 689

Gone but not forgotten

Sadly, I can hardly read the inscription and am unsure of the last name or the date.

Sweet Olive Cemetery
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge

2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
There is also a memorial challenge. Old cemeteries have much to offer, in my opinion.
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact