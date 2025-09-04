Previous
Next
The good old days by eudora
Photo 691

The good old days

A washing machine from the 1880's displayed at LSU's Rural Life Museum. It looks like a barrel that could be rotated. I imagine it was better than washing clothes in the river.

Nifty fifty SOOC challenge
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact