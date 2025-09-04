Sign up
Photo 691
The good old days
A washing machine from the 1880's displayed at LSU's Rural Life Museum. It looks like a barrel that could be rotated. I imagine it was better than washing clothes in the river.
Nifty fifty SOOC challenge
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4386
photos
52
followers
56
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th September 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rlm
,
nf-sooc-2025
