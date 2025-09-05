Previous
Preserving the dogtrot house by eudora
Photo 692

Preserving the dogtrot house

It looks like they are applying wood preservative to this 1870's log house at LSU's Rural Life Museum. I wonder what product they use--it might be good for my fence, which is not nearly that old!

5th September 2025

