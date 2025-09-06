Half of a double wide slave cabin

LSU's Rural Life Museum displays several cabins where enslaved families lived. These and other structures were moved to the museum in order to preserve them.
The current administration wants to remove "divisive" or "inappropriately disparaging" content from National Park sites. Accordingly, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has asked visitors to report "negative" signs and displays, which must be removed by Sept. 17, 2025.
Since t's tough to talk about slavery in a positive way, many of us are concerned about attempts to erase parts of history. This museum is NOT a national park and I know of no attempts to alter its depictions of slavery and rural life (but I'm keeping my eye on it!) Some people are documenting NPS signs that may be in danger of removal. https://sites.google.com/umn.edu/save-our-signs/home