Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 694
Blacksmith shop
LSU's Rural Life Museum
Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4389
photos
52
followers
56
following
190% complete
View this month »
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
Latest from all albums
689
690
691
692
693
694
3570
3571
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th September 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rlm
,
nf-sooc-2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm sure it was the hub of activity in its day. Nice shot!
September 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close