Aging street art by eudora
Aging street art

Street art fades, and so does the information about it. There is a wall of art in Baton Rouge that was painted in 2014, but which artist did each painting is unclear to me. This may be artist Belin painted by El Mac.

Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Diane

