The end of the line by eudora
Photo 704

The end of the line

The owner, a hoarder, died. The house sat vacant for years and continued to deteriorate until it was too late to save it. It will be torn down this week.

Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

eudora
