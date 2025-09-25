Previous
A wooden jail by eudora
Photo 704

A wooden jail

IDK how long this was used as a jail or if there was ever a jailbreak. It's built of several layers of wood, reinforced with lots of nails.

LSU Rural Life Museum

Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Suzanne ace
Makes a great pic in the tones you have used.
September 30th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a nice place to visit
September 30th, 2025  
