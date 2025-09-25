Sign up
Photo 704
A wooden jail
IDK how long this was used as a jail or if there was ever a jailbreak. It's built of several layers of wood, reinforced with lots of nails.
LSU Rural Life Museum
Nifty Fifty SOOC Challenge
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th September 2025 1:54pm
rlm
,
nf-sooc-2025
Suzanne
ace
Makes a great pic in the tones you have used.
September 30th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a nice place to visit
September 30th, 2025
