Blue roof

St.Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



Blue roofs are common after hurricanes to cover damaged roofs. Here it's covering the roof of a tomb during renovation. The burials in this tomb are from the 1890's to the 1950's; the earliest inscriptions are in French.



I love October (it's getting cooler!) and Halloween (all those cute kids in costumes.) This year, I'll be posting photos of cemeteries, one of my strange interests, leading up to All Saints' Day, one of my favorite feast days, when graves here are decorated with chrysanthemums, often after being repainted.



